Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Earl Lacharity after the high-risk 78-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

MISSING: Earl Lacharity last seen in Vic West

The 78-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 30 after he last spoke with family on Nov. 24

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Earl Lacharity after the high-risk 78-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 30.

The last reported sighting of Lacharity was in the Victoria West area and he last spoke to his family on Nov. 24.

Lacharity is described as a 78-year-old Caucasian man who’s 5’8” with a slim build. He also has white hair and uses a walker. VicPD said no current photos of the man were available.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: David Westgeest last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1

