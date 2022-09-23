MISSING: Family concerned after 18-year-old Raneem Ahmad didn’t return home

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Raneem Ahmad after the 18-year-old’s family became concerned when she didn’t return home on Sept. 22. (Courtesy of VicPD) Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Raneem Ahmad after the 18-year-old’s family became concerned when she didn’t return home on Sept. 22. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Raneem Ahmad after the 18-year-old’s family became concerned when she didn’t return home after a Thursday appointment.

Not returning home is out of the ordinary for Ahmad, police said. She was reported missing just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 22. Investigators have no direct information that she’s at immediate risk of harm, but the circumstances of her absence are considered to be high-risk.

Ahmad’s family describes her as a 5’4” Arabian woman with a slim build. She has brown eyes and black hair, which she often wears covered with a traditional head covering. The teenager was last seen wearing a rose-coloured headscarf, a black sweater with white writing and a horizontal red stripe across the centre and arms, plus black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing personVictoria