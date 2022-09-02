MISSING: Family concerned for 43-year-old Nicole Kowalczyk

She’s described as a brown-eyed Indigenous woman who’s six feet tall with a medium build

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nicole Kowalczyk. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Nicole Kowalczyk as her family is concerned about the 43-year-old.

Police said she is often in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Centennial Square and the Rock Bay area.

Kowalczyk is described as a brown-eyed Indigenous woman who’s six feet tall with a medium build. She has black hair, but often dyes it. Her hair was reported to be pink recently.

A family member of Kowalczyk recently had a birthday and told police it’s unusual that they didn’t hear from her on such an occasion.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

