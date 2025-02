Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old woman

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate Breanna Mawson. (RCMP handout)

1 / 1 Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate Breanna Mawson. (RCMP handout) Advertisement

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is asking the public for help finding a missing person, 30-year-old Breanna Mawson.

Mawson was reported missing on Feb. 19.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5 foot 3 inches tall, with a slim build, dyed red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt, black leggings a burgundy skirt and neon green running shoes.

Anyone with information on Mawson's whereabouts is urged to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.