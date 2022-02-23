MISSING: Hayley Parranto last heard from last December

Hayley Parranto, shown in pictures here, was last heard from on Christmas Day of last year. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers are asking for the public’s help in finding Hayley Parranto after she was last heard from on Dec. 25, 2021.

Parranto was reported missing on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The 26-year-old has no fixed address, but is known to frequent the Victoria area, police said.

Parranto is described as a Caucasian woman who’s 5’2” and weighs about 120 pounds. She has long, straight-blonde hair and brown eyes. Parranto has various tattoos, including ‘Lafleur’ on her neck and Chinese calligraphy on her arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parranto is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

