Missing, high-risk Victoria man located by police

Vincent Slof was found on Friday evening and is safe

On Saturday morning, Vic PD announced that missing man Vincent Slof was located on Friday evening and is safe.

Slof, 52, was reported missing on Friday as he hadn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon. He had been spotted in the Rock Bay area and comments made at the time led Vic PD investigators to deem his disappearance high-risk.

Police are thanking the public for helping with the search by spreading the word about Slof’s disappearance.

