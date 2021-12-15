MISSING: Kevin Henry last heard from on Nov. 27

Kevin Henry was last heard from on Nov. 27 and was reported missing on Dc. 11. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

The 37-year-old was last seen in Lake Cowichan, was heading to Fairy Creek

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kevin Henry, who also goes by the nickname Bear, after the 37-year-old was reported missing on Dec. 11.

Henry last spoke to their family on Nov. 27 and police said they’re believed to be driving a brown 1980 Dodge Royal camper van with B.C. license plate: NB2 O6H.

Henry is described as an Indigenous person who stands 6’3” and weighs approximately 300 pounds, with a heavy build. Henry also has short brown hair and green eyes and is known to wear skirts and leggings.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said Henry may have travelled to the Fairy Creek area recently. The Rainforest Flying Squad, an advocate group of Vancouver Island forests that’s been involved in old growth logging blockades, said Henry was seen in Lake Cowichan on Nov. 27 as they were heading to Fairy Creek. The group said Henry’s van was last seen on a gravel road on the south side of Fairy Creek.

The Rainforest Flying Squad said Henry, while in Lake Cowichan, texted a friend and said that someone had banged on the side of their van and they were scared. Henry told the friend it felt like someone was stalking them.

Henry’s cousin told the forest advocacy group that it’s not like them to not contact family and that Henry is never gone this long.

