Missing kids a common occurrence during large events, VicPD says

Government Street full with festive onlookers both young and old during the 38th annual Island Farms Santa’s Light parade. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department says kids going missing at large events such as parades are a common occurrence. Luckily, children are reunited with parents often and quickly.

During the Island Farms Santa’s Light Parade in Victoria on Nov. 30, Victoria police tweeted about officers finding two separate lost children, and reuniting them with their parents.

READ ALSO: Three must-attend events to kickstart the holiday season on the West Shore

Our officers have just reunited a 2nd lost child w their family. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 1, 2019

Officers have located a lost child at the parade. We're working to reunite him with his parents now. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 1, 2019

Const. Matt Rutherford of VicPD said police encourage parents to “keep a close eye on children” during large events.

“Also, teach your children that if they get lost, to seek out a police officer, paramedic or member of the Victoria Fire Department to get assistance,” Rutherford said.

The next event in the region that is expected to draw large crowds is the Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive that will display several elaborately lit up trucks as they roll through Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Annual truck convoy ready to light up the night in Greater Victoria

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter