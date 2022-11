His death is not considered suspicious

A 23-year-old man who was the subject of a missing person case has been found dead in Esquimalt.

Riley Jones was reported missing on Nov. 12 and was found dead Thursday (Nov. 17).

Jones was last seen on Nov. 5 in the Esquimalt area.

Victoria police say his death is not considered suspicious.

