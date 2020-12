Alert had been issued for Joshua Mason Wednesday morning

Victoria police are looking for 30-year-old Joshua Mason, who was last seen by police Oct. 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Joshua Mason, who was the subject of a missing person alert Wednesday morning, has been located safe.

Victoria police issued the alert and said they wanted to ensure Mason was safe, after not having seen him since Oct. 19.

Around noon police said Mason has been located and is safe.

missing personVicPD