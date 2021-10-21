Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Missing man last seen in Fairy Creek logging protest area

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area.

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at about 10 a.m., walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Service Road. He was known among protesters, who have been camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed to protest logging in the area, as Smiley.

Kearny is a Caucasian man, 5 foot 4 (162 cm), and 210 pounds (94 kg), with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

missing personNews

Previous story
Sooke cooks up new regulations for food trucks
Next story
Colwood council rejects protected bike lanes in redesign of Veterans, Wishart Road

Just Posted

Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

North Saanich last month joined the City of Victoria in expressing concern about the release of violent or repeat offenders into the community while awaiting disposition of their charges, but comments from local police raise questions whether the community is actually experiencing problems described in the letter. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich joins City of Victoria in expressing concern about COVID-19 bail conditions

Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Langford mother’s accused killer to be tried by jury next summer

J.B. Williams, a traditional pit cook expert, stands in front of the serving table after warm vegetables and meats were prepared underground in traditional fashion. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Indigenous pit cook demonstration at Camosun College showcases traditional ways of cooking