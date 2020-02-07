Missing man may be in Greater Victoria

Donovan Roloson, 32, was reported missing to Nanaimo RCMP but may be in the Victoria area. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are asking for help as they work to locate 32-year-old Nanaimo man Donovan Roloson.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, Roloson maintained regular contact with friends but hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 22. He was reported missing Jan. 29.

In a statement, RCMP say “this marked departure of his behaviour is out of character for him, which has his friends and family extremely worried for his safety and well-being.”

Roloson is a Caucasian man standing five-foot-nine and weighing about 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is believed to be wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans and runners. He was reported missing in Nanaimo but may be in Greater Victoria.

If you see Roloson police ask that you call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

