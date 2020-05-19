MISSING: Man reported missing in Victoria after not being seen for several weeks
Matthew Dunning is six-foot with brown hair and eyes, and a distinctive chin scar
Matthew Dunning is described as a 25-year-old mixed race man standing six feet tall, with an average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive scar on his chin.(VicPD handout)
Victoria police officers seek the public’s help locating missing man Matthew Dunning.
Dunning is described as a 25-year-old mixed race man standing six feet tall, with an average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive scar on his chin.
VicPD says Dunning was reported missing after not being seen for several weeks. His friends and family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone who sees Dunning is asked to call 911. To report information about where he may be call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press 1. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Matthew Dunning is described as a 25-year-old mixed race man standing six feet tall, with an average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a distinctive scar on his chin.(VicPD handout)