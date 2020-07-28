Officers are searching for Tanner Afseth. (Victora Police Department)

MISSING: Victoria police seek man with Saskatchewan licence plate, travelling with dog

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in locating Tanner Afseth

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing man.

Tanner Afseth, 25, is described as a Caucasian man with thinning brown hair and a trim beard standing six-foot-four and 175 pounds. Afseth has blue eyes and a scar on his right ankle. He was last seen wearing a multi-coloured bandana on his head.

Afseth is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Nissan Altima with a Saskatchewan licence plate 855 IGS and he is accompanied by his dog, a tri-coloured Bernedoodle named Soma.

Afseth was last seen in Shawnigan Lake on July 26 and investigators believe he may be in the Victoria area.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 or call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 with information.

 

