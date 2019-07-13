UPDATE: West Shore RCMP investigating suspicious death of Metchosin man

60-year-old Martin Payne was found deceased in a Metchosin home after being reported mising

Police are investigating a suspicious death and are seeking witnesses after the body of a missing man was found in a home in Metchosin Friday.

On July 12, West Shore RCMP discovered a deceased adult male in a Metchosin residence on the 1000 block of Brookview Dr. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Martin Payne.

Police said West Shore RCMP investigators were following up on a report that he was missing from work when they found him.

The death is being treated as suspicious and foul play is suspected. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is leading the investigation.

On July 9 at 1 p.m., the Oak Bay Police Department located the victim’s red Ford F150 pickup truck, with licence plate 7432HY, parked on Woodburn Avenue in Oak Bay. The truck is an extended cab 4×4, is two toned with red and grey, has running boards and also has a black metal headache rack and black bed rails.

Cpl. Chris Dovell with West Shore RCMP said police are seeking witnesses who may have seen the victim’s truck or anyone associated to the vehicle between the afternoon of July 8 and July 9 at 1 p.m.

“Also, anyone observing suspicious activity near the 1000 block of Brookview Dr. in Metchosin are asked to call the VIIMCU information line,” Dovell said.

Anyone with information relating to the crime is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

