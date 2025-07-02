Searchers recover body of B.C. dad killed in Clearwater Lake kayaking tragedy

The HEART Inc. team from Morris, Manitoba located Peter Gerbrandt's body 131 metres below the surface on June 30, 2025

Peter Gerbrandt’s body was recovered from the depths of Clearwater Lake in Wells Gray Park on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The husband and father of three young children was out kayaking on the lake and was last heard from at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, June 26.

Clearwater RCMP Sgt. Grant Simpson told Black Press Media Gerbandt was located by the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART Inc.) from Morris, Manitoba with their advanced deep water sonar and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at the request of Gerbrandt’s family.

“After consultation with the Southeast District RCMP underwater recovery team and learning they were unable to assist and that the Nanaimo team would not be available until mid next week, Clearwater RCMP explored other underwater recovery options, providing this information to the family,” Simpson said.

Simpson added that he arranged through the Emergency Coordination Centre to have Wells Gray Search and Rescue and a family member of Gerbrandt’s to be on board the HEART vessel for the search as Clearwater RCMP resources are running at minimums.

By 2:23 p.m. Monday, HEART advised Clearwater RCMP via Star Link they had located a body in the search area and by 3:43 p.m. were able to utilize their ROV to grasp the body, which was at a depth of 430 feet (131 meters).

“His body was able to be successfully surfaced and was returned to the Clearwater Lake boat launch at approximately 6:49 p.m. where a large number of family as well as myself were waiting,” Simpson said.

Simpson then met with HEART to take custody of Gerbrandt’s body, which he said was in a full preserved state due to the cold temperature of the water and the depth where he was found.

“The family was able to spend time with their lost love one,” Simpson added.

Simpson confirmed there is no suspicion or criminality associated to the death.

“This incident has had a notable impact upon the community and has been the detachment's highest priority for several days. As a non-profit, charitable organization, HEART Inc. is deserving of great recognition and praise for their commitment to bringing closure to the families of drowning victims across the continent.”

Simpson described it as “very impressive” that HEART was able to locate Gerbrandt in 430 feet of water and retrieve him.

“This has brought some sense of closure to this very large family and the community.”



In a Facebook post HEART noted they were starting their journey home with hearts full of praise and thanksgiving to God for helping them with a difficult mission.



“We found Peter at an incredible depth of 425 feet and were able to gently recover him and bring him back to his loving family. May God bring healing to his grieving family and all those who loved him. We thank all those who pray for and support this mission. Psalms 34:18," reads the post.

A community barbecue in support of Gerbrandt’s family was held on Canada Day at the Buylow Foods in Clearwater.