Missing Metchosin man’s truck found in Sooke

Sooke RCMP takes over search for Steven Grant missing since Jan. 30

Sooke RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Steven Grant who was most recently sporting the longer hair scene on the right. (West Shore RCMP)

Sooke RCMP is taking over the case of a missing Metchosin man after his truck was found in the Sooke area.

Steven Grant was reported missing to West Shore RCMP on Jan. 30. Sooke officers found the black 2008 Toyota Tundra he drives on Feb. 6 prompting that detachment to take over the case.

Grant, 53, is described Caucasian, 5’9” and about 160 pounds with a slim build. He has blue eyes, brown, shoulder-length hair and a brown and grey full beard.

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to contact local police right away or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing person