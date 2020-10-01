Thomas Dennis (Facebook photo)

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

A missing mushroom picker in northwestern B.C. who had been missing for two weeks has been found dead.

Thomas Dennis, 79, was last seen on Sept. 16 by another mushroom picker near the Price Creek Forest Service Road.

Since his disappearance, family and friends haved combed through the area east of Price Creek (Gitwangak) south of Highway 16, while an extensive search by RCMP and local search and rescue teams was launched before concluding on Sept. 27.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), a group of community members were back out searching for Dennis when a drone near Price Creek spotted his body, which RCMP have since confirmed to be that of the senior.

“I’m just having a rough time,” Marilyn Morrison, Deniss’s daughter, told Black Press Media in a phone interview on Thursday.

No cause of death has been released, but police do not believe foul play was involved.

“There is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death of Mr. Dennis,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

The BC Coroners Service will now continue its own investigation.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer
Next story
Victoria byelection will take place in December

Just Posted

Victoria byelection will take place in December

City council approves additional $350,000 in funding

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead at Wilkinson Road prison

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

Victoria police looking for ‘almost identical’ suspects after man robbed, rendered unconscious

The incident took place on Sept. 27 at approximately 2 a.m.

Light the City takes root in Greater Victoria as pandemic cancels holiday favourite parade, convoy

Five weeks of drive-thru events fill void of IEOA annual Truck Light Convoy, Santa Claus Parade

Abbreviated Tour de Rock rolls into Sidney on Thursday

Alumni riders are doing this year’s edition of the annual Cops for Cancer cycling fundraiser

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Independent Investigations Office concludes injuries Island man suffered during arrest were not serious

Man became aggressive and was arrested following an interaction with police in July

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Most Read