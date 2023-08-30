Missing Nanaimo woman may be accompanied by wanted man

24-year-old woman may be with 28-year-old man who is facing a warrant for sexual assault

A woman who may be in the company of a wanted man is missing and police in Nanaimo hope members of the public can help locate her.

Ashley Skeldoch, 24, has not been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Her family was unable to contact her by phone, which they said is out of character.

The missing woman may be with Garrett Sahm, 28, who has numerous outstanding warrants related to charges of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement. There is significant concern for the woman’s safety and well-being, the press release said.

The missing woman is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. The man she may be with is described as 5-foot-11, 135 pounds, with receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-30253.

READ ALSO: Slick conditions lead to crashes around Nanaimo



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.