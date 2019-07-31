Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

Search and Rescue volunteers have discovered the body of missing North Saanich man, Paul Hare, in Horth Hill Regional Park. His black 2003 Ford Ranger had been discovered in its parking lot on Tuesday.

Island Search and Rescue teams, with canine assistance, had been working four- to six-hour shifts through Tuesday and Wednesday, and were into the secondary phase of their search when the body was found. Search and Rescue teams had travelled from as far as Nanaimo to assist Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) personnel search the 34 hectare park. In total, 28 members helped in the search and two dogs, after one was stung by a wasp.

RELATED: Search and rescue operation moves to Horth Hill Park as missing man’s truck found

Hare, 64, was last seen on July 28, in his North Saanich home. He was reported missing by his wife on July 29. At this time, there is no public information as to his motivation for being in the park or his mental state at the time of his disappearance.

Police say there is no indication that his death is suspicious. The RCMP is still asking that if anyone saw Hare or his vehicle on June 28 to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

Earlier in the day, police asked nearby residents to review any surveillance footage on their houses and to contact them if they spotted Hare or his truck. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich detachment at 250-656-3931.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter