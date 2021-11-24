UPDATE: Tip leads Oak Bay police to locate missing man safe in Beacon Hill Park

Oak Bay Police Department happily reported a man reported missing was headed home late morning on Wednesday (Nov. 24).
The department issued a release seeking the missing 46-year-old man earlier in the day. Acting on a tip from the public about a possible sighting an officer headed for Beacon Hill Park and found the man.
Happy to report that our missing man has been found and he is safe. Acting on a tip from the public about a possible sighting this morning, our member went to Beacon Hill Park and searched and eventually found him. He's being driven home. Thank you! 🙏
