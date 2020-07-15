Jessica Peeling has not been heard from since June 29. Oak Bay police are concerned for her well-being. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police)

MISSING: Oak Bay police searching for 22-year-old last seen on June 26

Jessica Peeling has brown hair and brown eyes

Oak Bay police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jessica Peeling, 22, was last seen where she lives in south Oak Bay on June 26 and was last heard from on June 29. She is five-foot-six-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

READ ALSO: ‘Someone knows something’: a look into Vancouver Island missing persons with interactive map

Her caregiver called police on July 10 and extensive inquiries were conducted prior to asking for the public’s help.

According to police, it’s not uncommon for her to leave home for lengthy periods of time, but officers want to ensure she is safe. She is known to frequent the downtown Victoria area.

READ ALSO: Victoria police investigating chop-shop found in Beacon Hill Park

If you see Peeling you’re asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction begins soon on one-lane stretch of Highway 14 near Port Renfrew
Next story
Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

MISSING: Oak Bay police searching for 22-year-old last seen on June 26

Jessica Peeling has brown hair and brown eyes

Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time

The Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating on Johnson Street since 2001

Construction begins soon on one-lane stretch of Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Roadway has been narrowed since heavy rainfall caused slope to fail in 2018

Matching donor steps up as Victoria Hospitals Foundation postpones annual gala

Last year the gala raised $1 million for priority leading-edge imaging equipment

Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Tour through multiple local gardens from the comfort of your own home

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support decriminalizing simple possession of prohibited drugs?

It is a crisis that shows no signs of abating – a… Continue reading

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Feds fund safe drug supply pilot program for Cowichan

The opioid overdose crisis continues to be one of the most serious public health crises

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read