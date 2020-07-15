MISSING: Oak Bay police searching for 22-year-old last seen on June 26

Jessica Peeling has not been heard from since June 29. Oak Bay police are concerned for her well-being. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police)

Oak Bay police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jessica Peeling, 22, was last seen where she lives in south Oak Bay on June 26 and was last heard from on June 29. She is five-foot-six-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her caregiver called police on July 10 and extensive inquiries were conducted prior to asking for the public’s help.

According to police, it’s not uncommon for her to leave home for lengthy periods of time, but officers want to ensure she is safe. She is known to frequent the downtown Victoria area.

If you see Peeling you’re asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.

