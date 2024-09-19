Missing Ontario man last seen in Nanaimo in the spring

Man last seen in Nanaimo in April, driving a Toyota Rav4

A missing Ontario man was last seen in Nanaimo this past spring.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated it seeks information that will aid in locating Gerald Nancekivell, 59, who was last seen in the area in April driving a black Toyota Rav4.

Nancekivell stands 5-foot-7 with a slim build and greying brown hair. The vehicle had a B.C. licence plate, CRS 647.

Anyone with information on Nancekivell's whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP via its non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-30517.



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

