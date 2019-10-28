Missing Peninsula man Vincent Olsen’s unoccupied vehicle was located by Sooke RCMP Oct. 21. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Missing Peninsula man’s unoccupied car found near Sombrio Beach

Vincent Olsen, 36, last heard from Oct. 21

An empty vehicle belonging to missing man Vincent Olsen was located by Sooke RCMP last week.

Olsen, 36, was last heard from on Oct. 21, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, who, on Oct. 22, asked for the public’s assistance locating him.

READ ALSO: MISSING: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seek help finding Peninsula man

“Police are very concerned for Vincent’s health and well being,” said media relations officer Const. Meighan de Pass. “Olsen has connections to multiple communities [on lower and mid Vancouver Island] such as Sooke and Duncan, and may be in one of these communities.”

In a Monday news release, de Pass said one week ago, on Oct. 21 shortly after 1 p.m., Sooke RCMP attended a single vehicle crash near Sombrio Beach and located Olsen’s vehicle, a blue 2016 Buick Verano, down an embankment, unoccupied.

Police say Olsen sent text messages and photographs of himself to an ex-girlfriend after the crash. The photos showed he had injuries believed to have been sustained during the crash. The pictures he sent were taken in a different vehicle.

READ ALSO: Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Olsen is described as a First Nations man standing five-foot-three and weighing 147 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

RCMP are hoping to speak with whoever who picked Olsen up after the crash, as well as any one with information on his whereabouts or well being.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP can be reached at (250) 656-3931. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

