Missing person from Saskatchewan could be in Revelstoke or Alberta: RCMP

Natanis Merasty was last heard from on May 5

A missing person from La Ronge, Saskatchewan could be in British Columbia or Alberta, according to RCMP.

On Wednesday, May 14, La Ronge RCMP issued a missing person release for 24-year-old female Natanis Merasty. Officers received a report of her disappearance on May 9.

According to officers, Merasty could possibly be in either Revelstoke, Calgary, Alta. or Leduc, Alta.

Merasty's loved ones haven't heard from her since May 5. Since she was reported missing, officers have been checking places she is known to visit but she hasn't appeared.

She is described as:

Height: 5 ft 9 in;

Weight: 170 pounds;

Eye colour: brown;

Hair colour and style: brown, medium-length;

Last seen wearing: black clothing, white shoes;

Multiple tattoos including a cross on her forearm, a flower on the top of her right hand, and letters on her fingers.

The RCMP doesn't have a photograph at this time.

Anyone who sees Merasty or knows her whereabouts is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.