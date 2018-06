Sidney/North Saanich RCMP want the public’s help finding a missing person last seen in Sidney. According to a media release, Candice Krebs-Sheridan was last seen June 27. She is a First Nations female, 29 years old, 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), 110 lbs (50 kgs), with reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her wereabouts are asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).