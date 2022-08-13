VicPD is asking for the public’s help locating Robert Gray, who did not return home from a walk earlier Saturday, Aug. 13. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Police asking for public help in finding high-risk senior

72-year-old Robert Gray was last seen in the 100-block of Simcoe Street Saturday (Aug. 13)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating high-risk missing man Robert Gray.

Gray – described as a 72-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet tall with a medium build, grey hair and a grey beard – was last seen in the 100-block of Simcoe Street on Saturday (Aug. 13). He was last seen wearing a grey hat, a beige jacket over a Hawaiian shirt, dark green pants and grey shoes.

Due to a medical condition, investigators and family are concerned for his well being. Patrol officers are actively working to locate Gray and ensure his safety.

If you see Robert Gray, please call 911.

To report any information on his whereabouts, please call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

