MISSING: Police search for ‘high-risk’ missing teen with medical concerns

Victoria police officers hope the public can help locate “high-risk” missing youth, Lia Barker.

Officers say Lia has an urgent medical concern and investigators are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl, five-foot-eight and about 120 pounds. Lia has pink and red hair with with blonde ends.

Lia, known to frequent Centennial Square and surrounding areas, was reported missing on Jan. 28 and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police ask anyone who sees Lia to call 911. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

