MISSING: Police searching for 63-year-old Luc Racicot

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing 63-year-old man Luc Racicot.

Racicot is a Caucasian man standing five feet, five inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Racicot was last seen in July. It is believed that he traveled to Vancouver at the beginning of August.

He was reported missing on Aug. 27.

Family are concerned for his well-being since this is unusual behaviour for him.

Anyone who sees Racicot is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

