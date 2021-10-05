Patricia ‘Kathy’ Thomas was last seen in Esquimalt Sept. 22. Police are asking for assistance finding her. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Police searching for woman last seen in Esquimalt

Patricia ‘Kathy’ Thomas suffers from medical condition, requires immediate support

Victoria police are asking for help finding a 68-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Patricia “Kathy” Thomas is a Caucasian woman with medium-length greying brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’5” with a medium build. Police say she may be wearing black leggings and a pink or cream coloured sweater.

The 68-year-old was last seen in Esquimalt on Sept. 22 and police say her family is worried about her. Thomas has a medical condition that requires immediate support. Police say they have no direct information that Thomas is at risk of immediate harm, but that a combination of her medical condition, length of time missing, and a history of going missing in the past make her high risk.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

