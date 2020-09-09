A ball python was reported missing in Vic West back in July. It was reported missing for the second time in August. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Python missing for a second time found dead in Saanich

More than four feet in length, the non-venomous python escaped a backpack twice this summer

A python missing again in Greater Victoria has been found, but unfortunately, the reptile did not survive its second escape.

The 4.5-foot non-venomous ball python was reported missing for a second time on Aug. 19. This time, the animal escaped from a backpack in the area of Marigold Road and Jasmine Avenue.

A homeowner in that area noticed a snake on their property on Sunday, Sept. 6, and notified police.

According to the Saanich Police Department, it appeared the snake had been dead for quite some time.

Police contacted the owner, who was able to confirm it was the missing snake.

On July 2, the Victoria Police Department received a report that the snake had gone missing in the 200-block of Bay Street. More than a month later, on Aug. 12, the snake was found under a vehicle in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres from where it went missing.

READ MORE: Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Saanich Police Department

