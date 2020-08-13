A missing ball python was located in the 1900-block of Richardson Street, six kilometres away from where it went missing. (VicPD photo)

Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

People with ophidiophobia, of the fear of snakes, can rest easy after a python that went missing in Greater Victoria was located more than a month later.

The snake went missing on July 2 from the 200-block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail but wasn’t reported missing until Aug. 4.

READ ALSO: Snake finally removed from city pipes

The four-foot-five-inch long ball python was spotted in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres away from its last sighting – just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, hiding under a vehicle.

READ ALSO: Non-venomous ball python missing in Vic West

According to police, an officer “who is familiar with snakes” took the reptile into custody without incident.

The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment but appears to be in good health.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’ve fallen through the cracks’: Victoria woman calls herself new face of homelessness
Next story
UPDATED: Young deckhands backed out of fatal Arctic Fox II trip just before fishboat departed

Just Posted

‘I’ve fallen through the cracks’: Victoria woman calls herself new face of homelessness

Tonya Alton has had to move almost ten times since a ‘wrongful eviction’ in March

View Royal teen inspired by pandemic creates thermal camera from scratch

14-year-old plans to make 10 touchless hand sanitizers for schools

Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

20-storey hotel proposed for downtown Victoria

Wintergarden Hotel proposed for block of Blanshard Street between Fort and View streets

UPDATED: Young deckhands backed out of fatal Arctic Fox II trip just before fishboat departed

Inexperienced twin brothers had ‘gut feeling’ and bailed before going to open ocean

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

Protestors outside North Island MLA’s office ask government to stop old-growth logging

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Most Read