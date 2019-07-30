MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

Hare is 64, Caucasian, 150 pounds and has grey hair with blue eyes

North Saanich man Paul Hare is missing and police are calling on the public to help locate him. (RCMP handout)

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are seeking to locate Paul Hare, a local resident of North Saanich who was reported missing Monday, July 29.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

Hare was last seen at his home on the morning of Sunday, July 28. He is described as being a 64-year-old Caucasian male, of slim build. He is approximately 5’10, weighs 150 pounds and has short grey hair. He is balding at the back of his head and has blue eyes.

The RCMP say Hare might be driving a 2003 black Ford Ranger, with the British Columbia license plate JA5391.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment ask that if you have seen Hare, his vehicle or have any information regarding where he might be, to contact them immediately at 250-656-3931.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ford convertible outshines competition at Oak Bay Car Festival
Next story
Greater Victoria municipalities hope for region-wide effort to control deer population

Just Posted

MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

Hare is 64, Caucasian, 150 pounds and has grey hair with blue eyes

Langford home broken into while residents asleep inside, RCMP investigating

Resident woke up to find home was broken into overnight

‘Harry Potter tree’ near Victoria waterfront to be removed

The contorted chestnut at Dallas Road will be removed for a CRD sewage project

Public asked not to share police location during active incidents

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Bike paramedics proves successful in Victoria’s downtown: says health services

Numbers show initiative reduces need for ambulance transport

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Most Read