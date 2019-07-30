MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are seeking to locate Paul Hare, a local resident of North Saanich who was reported missing Monday, July 29.
Hare was last seen at his home on the morning of Sunday, July 28. He is described as being a 64-year-old Caucasian male, of slim build. He is approximately 5’10, weighs 150 pounds and has short grey hair. He is balding at the back of his head and has blue eyes.
The RCMP say Hare might be driving a 2003 black Ford Ranger, with the British Columbia license plate JA5391.
The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment ask that if you have seen Hare, his vehicle or have any information regarding where he might be, to contact them immediately at 250-656-3931.
nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
