MISSING: RCMP seek Paul Hare of North Saanich

North Saanich man Paul Hare is missing and police are calling on the public to help locate him. (RCMP handout)

Hare is 64, Caucasian, 150 pounds and has grey hair with blue eyes

Sidney North Saanich RCMP are seeking to locate Paul Hare, a local resident of North Saanich who was reported missing Monday, July 29.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

Hare was last seen at his home on the morning of Sunday, July 28. He is described as being a 64-year-old Caucasian male, of slim build. He is approximately 5’10, weighs 150 pounds and has short grey hair. He is balding at the back of his head and has blue eyes.

The RCMP say Hare might be driving a 2003 black Ford Ranger, with the British Columbia license plate JA5391.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment ask that if you have seen Hare, his vehicle or have any information regarding where he might be, to contact them immediately at 250-656-3931.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter