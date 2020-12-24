Sean Hart went missing from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Please Help Find Sean Martin Hart Facebook page)

Sean Hart went missing from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Please Help Find Sean Martin Hart Facebook page)

Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

Sean Hart has been missing for 48 days, but his family is far from ready to give up the search.

The 34-year-old Saanich man, who has schizoaffective disorder, was staying at Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility when he unexpectedly left on Nov. 6.

Prone to wandering the woods and trekking long distances barefoot, this isn’t the first time Hart has gone missing but it is the longest.

“I’m so concerned. It’s so cold,” said his mother, Penny Hart. “He, at this stage, would be very manic. He’d be hallucinating, hearing voices and acting very erratic.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Gathered on Christmas Eve in the home of Hart’s aunt and uncle, Lee-Anne and Keith Karlsson, the family explained how Hart’s disappearance has united them.

The two families used to live just six houses apart when Hart and his cousin, Michael Pritchard, were growing up. But when Penny arrived in Victoria this November, she hadn’t seen her sister in decades.

“On the phone she said, ‘Lee-Anne, I need support,’ ” said Lee-Anne. “I have my sister back, my best friend and it has brought amazing healing to the whole family.”

Penny and Lee-Anne now go out every day to put up posters and talk to people on the street.

READ ALSO: Search spreads for Saanich man missing from mental health facility for nearly a month

“I’m the driver,” Lee-Anne said. “I’m more intimidated. She [Penny] just goes up to everybody and starts talking to them. And every single person has been positive and encouraging.

“That’s how we get through the day. Days that we don’t go are really hard because we feel like we’re not doing something and then the dark place comes.”

They’ve also started a Facebook page called Please Help Find Sean Martin Hart that garners more members every day.

Keith says they’ve come to accept the low likelihood of Hart just showing up. Now, they’re focusing on spreading his image and name as widely as possible in the hopes that someone knows something.

“A lot of the tips aren’t right, but it doesn’t matter because at least people are looking,” Lee-Anne said.

Hart is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. Saanich police say they believe he was wearing a black three-quarter-length jacket with a fur-lined hood from the brand ONLY, and black, size 10 Under Armour men’s hiking boots.

READ ALSO: Missing Saanich man may be wearing long black parka with fur-lined hood

READ ALSO: Police hope boot search will help find missing Saanich man

“I am so grateful for the people I come in contact with,” Penny said. “Sean has now become Vancouver Island’s son, not just mine.”

Hart requires medical attention and police ask anyone who sees him to call 911 rather than approaching him.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamental healthmissing personSaanichSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police believe that missing man Sean Hart may have been wearing this ONLY brand black, fur-lined jacket when he unexpectedly left his mental health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni
Next story
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

Just Posted

Being prepared for snowy or slippery driving conditions on the Malahat is the responsibility of drivers. (Facebook/Milaine Berard)
Being proactive when snow hits can help avoid messes on the Malahat

Road maintenance crew boss says setting up tire check stations earlier would have helped Monday

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donated this Christmas to the Al Ibrahim family of Sidney, who arrived in Sidney from Syria (by way of Turkey) in September 2018. The club donated the tree following a wish from 16-year-old Reem (left), here seen with grandmother Fatem, sister Mira (6), father Khalid and mother Shemse, as well her brothers Muhammed (15, far right) and Hassan (12) and Abduramah (10). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Syrian family embraces surprise Christmas tree as symbol of their new home

Sidney-by-the-Sea Rotary Club donates decorated tree to Al Ibrahim family

Victoria’s legislative building lit up and captured through a crystal ball. (Cindy Borbridge photo)
PHOTOS: Homes go all-out to brighten Greater Victoria this Christmas

Light displays across the region continue to warm hearts

West Shore RCMP stopped 600 drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday to check that vehicles were equipped with proper snow tires or chains. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
20 out of 600 vehicles stopped Wednesday not equipped with winter-ready tires: West Shore RCMP

RCMP stopped drivers on Bear Mountain Parkway afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Shawnigan Lake’s Kim Barnard displays “Happy Campers,” her entry in the 2020 Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread Showcase. (Submitted)
Christmas miracle leads to a gingerbread legacy for Cowichan’s Kim Barnard

Seasonal business celebrates Sweet 16 this year

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read