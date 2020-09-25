MISSING: Saanich police search for 18-year-old last seen Sept. 9

Robyn Coker-Steel, 18, was last seen Sept. 9. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing 18-year-old.

Robyn Coker-Steel was last seen at home on Sept. 9. She reached out to an acquaintance by phone as recently as Sept. 22 but her whereabouts are still not known, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Coker-Steel has short purple hair, is 5’3” and often spends time in downtown Victoria.

Anyone with information on Coker-Steel’s whereabouts or who spots her is asked to call 911, the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

