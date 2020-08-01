MISSING: Saanich police search for 25-year-old last seen July 31

Yuhan Jin thought to be travelling by foot or bus, carrying two suitcases

People should be watching for missing resident Yuhan Jin, say Saanich police.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home on the evening of July 31 “without explanation.”

Jin, described by police as an Asian woman with long, straight dark hair, is presumed to be wearing a pink, long-sleeved dress and blue shoes and may be carrying two suitcases – pink and purple. Police said she’s about 5’1” tall and weighs 140 lbs.

“[The] Saanich Police Department is concerned that Jin may not be able to care for herself and requires support from her family,” said Const. Dane Nicholson in a written statement on Aug. 1.

Jin is thought to be travelling by foot or by bus and frequently spends time at shopping malls throughout Victoria. Anyone who spots Lin is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 and referencing the file 2020-17124.

READ ALSO: MISSING: Victoria police seek man with Saskatchewan licence plate, travelling with dog

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichmissing personSaanich Police Department