MISSING: Saanich police searching for Allen Laatsch

Allen Laatsch last seen near Panama Flats in Saanich

Saanich police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing 72-year-old Allen Laatsch, last seen in the Panama Flats area on Monday night. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old Allen Laatsch.

Laatsch was last seen on Monday (Nov. 28) at 10 p.m. in the area of Panama Flats and is described as slim with black combed hair. He is 5’9” and was seen wearing a black trench coat, tan khaki pants and knee-high leather boots.

According to police, Laatsch often wears sunglasses, is hearing impaired and requires medical assistance.

Police ask anyone who sees Laatsch to call 911.

ALSO READ: Metchosin murder trial continues without one of the escaped inmates

ALSO READ: Uninsured driver fined for going 100 km/h on Oak Bay street

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanichSaanich Police Department