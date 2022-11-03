MISSING: Saanich police searching for high-risk teen

Zeneah Edwards-Helgasson has not been seen since 7 p.m. on Oct. 29

Saanich police are seeking help locating Zeneah Edwards-Helgasson, 17, who has not been seen since 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 near Carey and Marigold roads in Saanich.

Police in Saanich are seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen.

Zeneah Edwards-Helgasson, 17, has not been seen since 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 near Carey and Marigold roads in Saanich, according to police.

Edwards-Helgasson is described as standing 5’6” with an average build, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tank top, black leggings, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information which may help police locate her is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department directly at 250-475-4321.

Under B.C.’s provincial policing standards, a “high-risk missing person” can be someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

READ MORE: Sexual assault against a student reported at the University of Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanichSaanich Police Department