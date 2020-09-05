MISSING: Saanich police searching for missing teen with autism

Saanich police are searching for Peter Jones, an autistic teen who went missing on Saturday, Sept.5 and is believed to be somewhere in downtown Victoria. (Photo via Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are searching for a missing Indigenous youth with autism who left home early on Saturday and is believed to be somewhere in downtown Victoria.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about 18-year-old Peter Jones, who’d been missing since earlier that morning, and called for the public’s assistance locating him safely.

Police say Jones has autism and is non-verbal. He’s described as being about 5’8” with a “stocky build” and dark brown hair. Jones left home wearing a dark shirt, jeans, black shoes and a checkered backpack.

Anyone who spots Jones is asked to call 911. Those with information can contact the Saanich Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 and refer to file number 20-20281 or calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

