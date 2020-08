15-year-old last seen Aug. 25 in Saanich

Saanich police are looking to locate teen Alex Meikle and check on his wellbeing.

Officers hope the public can help find Alex, 15, who was last seen on Aug. 25 in Saanich. He is described as 6’1” with a silm build and short brown hair.

Saanich Police Department