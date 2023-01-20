MISSING: Saanich police seek senior who didn’t return from a trip to downtown Victoria

Feng Ya Jiang, 82, does not have a cell phone and only speaks Mandarin

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department

Saanich police ask residents to be on the lookout for a missing senior, last seen Jan. 19 headed to downtown Victoria. Feng Ya Jiang was headed out for lunch around 12:30 p.m. and did not return. Jiang, 82, suffers from several health concerns and her family is worried, police said in a news release issued shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Jiang is described as an Asian woman, 5’ with medium to heavy build and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket. She does not have a cell phone and only speaks Mandarin.

Anyone who sees Jiang is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

