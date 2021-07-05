Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Chrystal Van Loon, who was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility June 28. (Courtesy SPD)

Saanich police are asking for help locating missing woman Chrystal Van Loon, who was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility June 28. (Courtesy SPD)

MISSING: Saanich woman missing from mental health facility

Chrystal Van Loon requires essential medication, according to Saanich police

Saanich police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing a week ago.

Chrystal Van Loon, 39, was last seen at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility on June 28. She requires essential medication, according to police, and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

