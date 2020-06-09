Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat

Shawnigan RCMP says death not considered suspicious, coroner service investigating

The body of a Saanich woman missing since June 7 has been found, according to Shawnigan RCMP.

Saanich police originally sought public help to locate 33-year-old Jaime Traynor last seen by her family Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Her body was located by searchers late in the afternoon on June 8 near where her vehicle was found and has been since been recovered.

Search and rescue teams scoured the area starting Sunday after Shawnigan RCMP found Traynor’s red Saturn sedan at June 7 around 2:30 a.m. on the Malahat.

RCMP say the cause of death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

RCMP

Just Posted

