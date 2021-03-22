MISSING: Saul Padilla was last seen in Victoria on March 20

He’s described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair, dark eyes

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help as they try to locate Saul Padilla, who was last seen in Victoria on March 20.

Padilla is considered high-risk and is described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair and dark eyes. He’s 5’9” with a slim build and was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Officers are working to find Padilla and ensure he’s safe.

If anyone has seen Padilla or knows where he may be, they’re asked to call 250-995-7654 and dial 1 to speak with VicPD’s report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

