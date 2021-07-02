MISSING: Stacy Colburn last seen on July 1 in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Stacy Colburn, who was last seen in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road around 9 p.m. on July 1.
VicPD says Colburn has a medical condition, so she may be confused and not respond to her own name.
She’s described as a 58-year-old Caucasian woman with short red or burgundy hair. She stands 5’2” and weighs about 160 pounds. Anyone who sees Colburn is asked to call 911.
Contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 with other information, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
