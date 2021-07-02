VicPD looking for missing Stacy Colburn. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Stacy Colburn last seen on July 1 in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road

Woman said to have medical condition, may not respond to her name

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Stacy Colburn, who was last seen in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road around 9 p.m. on July 1.

VicPD says Colburn has a medical condition, so she may be confused and not respond to her own name.

She’s described as a 58-year-old Caucasian woman with short red or burgundy hair. She stands 5’2” and weighs about 160 pounds. Anyone who sees Colburn is asked to call 911.

Contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 with other information, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

