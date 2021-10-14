MISSING: Teen last seen in downtown Victoria

Lia Barker, 16, was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. Police are asking for help finding her to ensure she’s safe. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help finding a missing teen who hasn’t been seen for over three weeks.

Lia Barker, 16, is described as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’8” and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length red hair.

Police say Barker was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21 and that officers are working to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

