Lia Barker, 16, was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. Police are asking for help finding her to ensure she’s safe. (Courtesy VicPD)

Lia Barker, 16, was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. Police are asking for help finding her to ensure she’s safe. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Teen last seen in downtown Victoria

Lia Barker, 16, last seen Sept. 21

Victoria police are asking for help finding a missing teen who hasn’t been seen for over three weeks.

Lia Barker, 16, is described as a Caucasian girl, standing 5’8” and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length red hair.

Police say Barker was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21 and that officers are working to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria murderer denied parole request for substance treatment

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Previous story
No evidence found to connect railway activity to deadly Lytton wildfire, TSB says
Next story
RCMP investigating possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey mayor

Just Posted

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was among seven eateries on the Island that made the opentable.com Top 100 best patios list. (OpenTable photo)
Seven Vancouver Island eateries crack national outdoor dining top 100 list

Lia Barker, 16, was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. Police are asking for help finding her to ensure she’s safe. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Teen last seen in downtown Victoria

An Oak Bay firefighter and child hose down the massive Halloween fire in Firefighter’s Park during a previous event. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 pandemic douses Halloween bonfire in Oak Bay

Convicted Victoria murderer Scott Ian Mackay was denied day parole in a written decision by the Parole Board of Canada Aug. 24. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Victoria murderer denied parole request for substance treatment