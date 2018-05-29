Missing teenage boy last seen in Langford this morning

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in located a missing 17-year-old Langford boy.
Dmitry Wheeler was last seen Tuesday morning (May 29) at 8 a.m. near Ruth King Elementary school in Langford.
He is described as Caucasian, roughly 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, standing at roughly 5-10. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black shirt that has white anchors on it. He was carrying a tent and sleeping bag.
His family is very concerned about his health and well-being and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police immediately at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter