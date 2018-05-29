Dmitry Wheeler, 17, was last seen near Ruth King Elementary in Langford Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Missing teenage boy last seen in Langford this morning

RCMP asking for help locating 17-year-old Dmitry Wheeler

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in located a missing 17-year-old Langford boy.

Dmitry Wheeler was last seen Tuesday morning (May 29) at 8 a.m. near Ruth King Elementary school in Langford.

He is described as Caucasian, roughly 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, standing at roughly 5-10. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black shirt that has white anchors on it. He was carrying a tent and sleeping bag.

His family is very concerned about his health and well-being and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police immediately at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

