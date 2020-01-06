A helicopter was used to find two teenagers lost near Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Nelson Search and Rescue

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Two teenage boys have been rescued after spending the night lost near Whitewater Ski Resort.

Nelson Search and Rescue said in a statement Monday that two 16 year olds had been reported missing Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten members failed to find the boys, but a helicopter located them at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Qua valley south of Whitewater.

“This area has resulted in many searches in the past as adventurers can easily become disorientated on the ridge during bad weather and inadvertently head down the wrong side of the ridge,” said the release.

“It was heard to have been said that some homework found in a backpack aided in starting a fire in the night.”

Nelson SAR said it received assistance from South Columbia and Castlegar SAR teams as well as the Whitewater Ski Patrol.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge
Next story
Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

Province seeks to seize Saanich property over alleged links to international stock fraud

Court documents allege a fake mortgage of $400,000 was registered against the title of the property

Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

Student taken to hospital with minor injuries

Victoria staff request $725,000 to plan for new Crystal Pool facility

Staff are starting over after $2.2 million already spent on designs

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes.

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read