MISSING: VicPD looking for missing ‘high-risk’ 84-year-old woman

Victoria Police are asking the public to help locate Mavis D’Andrade, a high-risk missing 84-year-old.
Mavis is described as a Black woman standing five feet, five inches tall with a medium build, weighing about 135lbs.
She has thin short grey hair and may be carrying a black purse and wearing black capri-style pants and a black sweater.
Mavis suffers from cognitive impairment. Both her family and officers are deeply concerned for her well-being and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.
Mavis was last seen in Vic West in an area near the Tillicum Road bridge at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
If you see Mavis D’Andrade, or have information about her, call 911.
