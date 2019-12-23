MISSING: VicPD looking for missing ‘high-risk’ 84-year-old woman

Woman with cognitive impairment last seen near Tillicum Road Bridge on Monday

Victoria Police are searching for missing 84-year old Mavis D’Andrade, who was last seen near Tillicum Road Bridge around 1 p.m. on Monday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police are asking the public to help locate Mavis D’Andrade, a high-risk missing 84-year-old.

Mavis is described as a Black woman standing five feet, five inches tall with a medium build, weighing about 135lbs.

She has thin short grey hair and may be carrying a black purse and wearing black capri-style pants and a black sweater.

READ MORE: Victoria Police taking too long to respond to emergency calls

ALSO READ: VicPD officer gets 20-day suspension after lying to supervisors

Mavis suffers from cognitive impairment. Both her family and officers are deeply concerned for her well-being and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Mavis was last seen in Vic West in an area near the Tillicum Road bridge at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

If you see Mavis D’Andrade, or have information about her, call 911.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Shore RCMP arrests 24-year-old chronic offender wanted in Nanaimo and Vancouver

Just Posted

Victoria considers water refill stations, 24-hour washrooms for 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Initiatives recommended by Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness

Oak Bay urban wildlife photographer awarded for cutting edge research

Wildlife society uses motion-sensor cameras to track deer

MISSING: VicPD looking for missing ‘high-risk’ 84-year-old woman

Woman with cognitive impairment last seen near Tillicum Road Bridge on Monday

Thrift store beside Danbrook One closes up shop until further notice

Nearby daycare remains open for business

Man barricades himself in James Bay apartment during six-hour standoff with police Sunday night

One officer injured during initial confrontation with suspect

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Tayco Paving truck stolen from company’s Courtenay location

A highly recognizable vehicle was stolen from a company lot in Courtenay… Continue reading

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

Cermaq employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

Most Read