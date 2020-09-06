MISSING: VicPD searching for high-risk missing 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 30

Ashley McKenzie described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, with slim build and long brown hair

VicPD is looking for a high-risk missing 16-year-old Ashley McKenzie, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police Department is looking for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Ashley McKenzie is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian girl with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” tall with a slim build and weighs about 110 pounds.

Ashley is known to frequent Centennial Square and the 2600-block of Dowler Place.

If you see Ashley, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 250-995-7654. Press #1 to speak with the report desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

